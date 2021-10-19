8 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley extends his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 74th COVID-19 victim, who has passed away. Peace and healing go out to the family.

As of October 19th, there were eight (8) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, six (6) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to forty-seven (47). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand four hundred fifty-six (4456).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring forty-five (45) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients remain hospitalized at ...



