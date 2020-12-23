8 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of December 23rd, there were eight (8) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, twenty- one (21) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and nine (109). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand three hundred and seventy (1370).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and five (105) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36461-8-confirmed-covid-19-cases-today-3.html