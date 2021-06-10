8 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor Omar Ottley extends his sincere condolences to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 31st COVID-19 victim, who has passed away. Heartfelt thoughts go out to the family in this time of sorrow.

As of June 10th, there were eight (8) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, one (1) person had recovered; bringing the total active cases to seventy-seven (77). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand five hundred eleven (2511).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy-three (73) people in home isolation. Four (4) ...



