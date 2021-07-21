8 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of July 21st, there were eight (8) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, eight (8) persons have recovered. The total active cases remain at forty-four (44). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand six hundred ninety-five (2695).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring forty-two (42) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-four (34).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand six hundred seventeen ...



