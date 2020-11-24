8 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of November 24th, there were eight (8) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, there was a recovery rate of six (6) persons; bringing the total active cases to eighty-nine (89). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand and twenty (1020).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty-seven (87) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- five (25).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to nine ...



