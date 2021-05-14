8 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of May 14th, there were five (5) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, eight (8) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to twenty-nine (29). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand two hundred seventy-seven (2277).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty-five (25) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand two hundred twenty-one ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37577-8-covid-19-recoveries-today-2.html