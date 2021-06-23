8 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of June 23rd, there were three (3) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however eight (8) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to fifty-four (54). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand five hundred eighty-five (2585).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring forty-eight (48) people in home isolation. Six (6) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-two (32).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand four hundred ninety-nine ...



