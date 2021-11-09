8 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of November 9th, there were three (3) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, eight (8) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to twenty-two (22). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand five hundred twenty (4520).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty-two (22) people in home isolation. Zero (0) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seventy-five (75).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to four thousand four hundred twenty-three ...



...



