9 confirmed COVID-19 cases today, | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of November 28th, there were nine (9) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, there was a recovery rate of eleven (11) persons; bringing the total active cases to ninety (90). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand and sixty- two (1062).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty- six (86) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients are currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- five (25).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has ...



