9 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of May 7th, there were nine (9) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, two (2) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to thirty-three (33). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand two hundred fifty-nine (2259).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring thirty-one (31) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand one hundred ninety-nine ...



