9 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of July 23rd, there were nine (9) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however two (2) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to forty-nine (49). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand seven hundred seven (2707).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring forty-nine (49) people in home isolation. There are no hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-four (34).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand six hundred twenty-four (2624). ...



