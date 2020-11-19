9 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of November 19th, there were nine (9) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, there was a recovery rate of four (4) persons; bringing the total active cases to seventy-one (71). The total number of confirmed cases is now nine hundred and seventy- three (973).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring sixty-eight (68) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- four (24).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to ...



