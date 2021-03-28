9 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of March 27th, there were six (6) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however nine (9) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to thirty (30). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand one hundred thirty (2130).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty-eight (28) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand seventy-three (2073). Forty-six ...



