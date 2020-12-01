9 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of December 1st, there were three (3) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, there was a recovery rate of nine (9) persons; bringing the total active cases to seventy-four (74). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand and seventy- two (1072).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy (70) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients are currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- five (25).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased ...



