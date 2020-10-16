9 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of October 16th, there were nine (9) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there were a recovery of two (2) persons; bringing the total active cases to sixty- five (65). The total number of confirmed cases is now seven hundred and forty- six (746).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring fifty- two (52) people in home isolation. Eight (8) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center, and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- two (22).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has ...



