9 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of November 6th, there were nine (9) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of seven (7) persons; bringing the total active cases to seventy- six (76). The total number of confirmed cases is now eight hundred and eighty- six (886).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring sixty- six (66) people in home isolation. Nine (9) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one (1) patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- three (23).

The number of people recovered ...



