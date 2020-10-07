9 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of October 7th, there were nine (9) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; bringing the total active cases to eighty- four (84). The total number of confirmed cases is now six hundred and ninety- eight (698).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty- four (84) people in home isolation. No patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- two (22).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at five hundred and ninety- two (592). One hundred and eighty- three (183) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 1079 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 4672 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, I would like to reassure you that we are in this together”. Minister Panneflek said. We appreciate all efforts in following the implemented guidelines to keep yourself, your loved ones and our community safe.



