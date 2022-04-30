A Heavy Rainfall & Flood Watch is in effect for St. Maarten through 6 Pm Saturday, April 30, 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Abundant moisture and instability associated with a surface trough will account for cloudy to overcast skies, scattered showers, and possible isolated thunderstorms across St. Maarten. Showers are predicted to become moderate to heavy at times.

Heavy showers may lead to localized street flooding over sections of the island. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding are therefore urged to exercise caution.

In case there are lightning strikes very close to your location (loud thunder, less than three seconds between lightning discharge and thunder), switch off and disconnect any sensitive electronic equipment. Also, disconnect any phone line from your ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40228-a-heavy-rainfall-flood-watch-is-in-effect-for-st-maarten-through-6-pm-saturday-april-30-2022.html