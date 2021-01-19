“ A New Year to firmly resolve old issues. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Leader of the Peoples Progressive Party Gracita Arrindell said in a press release that the start of a new year is always a good time to take stock of the previous year and evaluate how we can improve on the past. The year twenty-twenty (2020) started and closed with one of the single most critical issues facing much of the world.

“This new year will hopefully mark the start of a new era. We have ten years ahead to look at our lives with a clear vision supported by achievable and coherent plans to deal with this pandemic as ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36594-a-new-year-to-firmly-resolve-old-issues.html