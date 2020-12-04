A plan for the future of humankind. | SMN NEWS

By Ricardo Mourinho Félix, Vice President of the European Investment Bank

Increased urbanization and demand-driven industrial expansion across Latin America and the Caribbean are putting pressure on natural resources, including energy, food, and clean water supplies. Cities across the region are working around the clock to provide clean water and wastewater facilities for a growing population. Efficient water supply and sewerage systems lead to substantial energy savings, reducing water losses, and building resilience to mitigate the effects of climate change and increase resilience.

This is not an easy task, however. Still, it is vital for Latin America and the Caribbean ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36303-a-plan-for-the-future-of-humankind.html