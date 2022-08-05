A “soulful” poetry evening with Faizah Rochelle Ward at SoIL café. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- “A soulful evening of haunting poems about our island’s traumas and beauties,” is what Faizah Tabasamu (Rochelle Ward) promises the public at SoIL café on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

The literary reading from Faizah’s new book Tangle, begins at 7:30 pm at SoIL, St. Johns Estate #5, just off LB Scott Road. Admission is free.

What to expect? Firstly, it’s the reviewers that are calling her poetry “haunting.” The work of the St. Martin poet has also been called “sensual” by Jane Collins, a literary professor at New York’s Pace University.

