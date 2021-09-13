A strong foundation is a key requirement for any development to be successful says Marten Heyliger | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Faction leader for the United Peoples Party Grisha Marten Heyliger in her closing remarks on Monday at the closing of the parliamentary year said that a foundation is a key requirement for any development to be successful.

The Foundational element of building a nation has to include the vision of their people.

That vision can form part of the developmental framework for what St. Maarten will become; if the people are part of the process.

Marten Heyliger said when she started out on this political journey over a year ago, she made a promise to the people that her ...



...



