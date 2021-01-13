A victim with a gunshot wound driven to the hospital by friends. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The KPSM detectives are investigating a shooting that took place on Blyden’s Drive on Tuesday evening January 12th, 2021 around 09.30 pm, whereby a young man received gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Members of the Detective and Forensics Department were summoned to the Sint Maarten Medical Center after receiving information from the hospital personnel that a victim, with the initials J.S. who was brought by friends, seeking urgent medical care from a gunshot wound that he sustained in the area of Blyden’s Drive.

Once given medical attention to the victim, who was in serious but stable ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36550-a-victim-with-a-gunshot-wound-driven-to-the-hospital-by-friends.html