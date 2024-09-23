Academy Key Club Launches Clean Shores Project at Little Bay. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Key Club of St. Maarten Academy kicked off phase one of its first major community service project last Saturday during the annual observation of International Coastal CleanUp Day. The project entitled: “Bin the Waste—Keep our Shorelines Great” was the brain-child of the club’s Distinguished Webmaster, Skyla Davis. As a final year student of the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) programme class of 2024, Davis drafted and submitted a proposal for the clean shores project to Key Club International—a Kiwanis Service Leadership Programme. The project aims to promote the protection, preservation, and cleanliness of the Little Bay beach near the Belair Hotel.

