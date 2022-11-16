Academy Teachers returns to work, vacation allowance will be paid by Wednesday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: --- Teachers of the St. Maarten Academy will be paid their full vacation allowance before Wednesday next week, so says President of the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) Stuart Johnson.

Teachers of the St. Maarten Academy held a silent protest on Wednesday morning demanding that they be paid their six per cent vacation allowance that is owed to them.

On Wednesday morning the board of directors for St. Maarten Academy PSVE and Academic sections held a meeting with their staff and union representatives where it was agreed upon that all teachers of the St. Maarten Academy will be paid ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41791-academy-teachers-returns-to-work-vacation-allowance-will-be-paid-by-wednesday.html