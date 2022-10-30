Accessible Ventures hosts clients of the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) at an accessible excursion featuring beach wheelchairs. | SMN NEWS

As part of an accessible excursion to the beach this Sunday, Accessible Ventures hosted clients of the WYCCF, who used special beach wheelchairs to easily access the beach and ocean. These special wheelchairs allow physically impaired persons to go in the water with assistance from the Accessible Venture's team.

Accessible Ventures has added beach wheelchairs as a new feature of their accessible tours specifically for physically challenged persons. This new part of the tour is a much-welcome innovation for the cruise industry, which welcomed that idea at the most recent FCCA conference in the Dominican Republic this year.

