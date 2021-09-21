Accident on A.J.C Brouwers Road Sunday night. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Police Central Dispatch received several calls around 11:00 pm on Sunday, September 19th, 2021 about a traffic accident on A.J.C Brouwers road near Harold Jack that may have resulted in some people sustaining injuries. Several Police patrols along with paramedics were dispatched to that location.

At the scene, it appeared that a head-on collision occurred between a white Hyundai i10 and a white Suzuki minivan.

Following a preliminary investigation by the Police Traffic Department, it appeared that the driver of the i10 driving uphill from the Kruithoff roundabout lost control of the vehicle, swerved left, and struck ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38599-accident-on-a-j-c-brouwers-road-sunday-night.html