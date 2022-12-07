Accident on the Bishop road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Tuesday, December 06th, around 04:30 pm a driver a of Suzuki Vitara while driving on Bishop hill road lost control and landed in a ditch near a supermarket on the same road. The driver sustained injuries to their left knee. This driver received first aid at the scene and was later transported to the SMMC for further treatment.

The KPSM is urging drivers, especially during this busy season to practice caution when driving.

KPSM Press Release.



