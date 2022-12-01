Act Now by Keeping Mosquitoes from Breeding. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- In order to keep mosquito-borne diseases at bay, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is calling on residents to help eliminate mosquito breeding sites.



Source reduction is the key to decreasing the mosquito population. Due to the tropical nature of our climate, breeding habitats are in abundance, and many of them are unfortunately man-made.

Breeding sites include anywhere where water can settle for a certain time undisturbed from garbage to your flowers/plants. This includes tin cans, old tires, empty paint cans, buckets, old saucers, flowerpots, cemetery urns/vases, old pet dishes, unused plastic swimming pools, boats on dry dock, used food ...







