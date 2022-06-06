Acting Governor received solemn homegoing. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Dignitaries from all sectors on St. Maarten/ St. Martin gathered at the Philipsburg Methodist Church on Monday morning to pay their final respects to the late Acting Governor and Attorney at Law Reynold Groeneveldt who passed away on May 24th, 2022.

Groeneveld was described as a humble and loyal son of the soil, one of St. Maarten’s icons who mentored many young lawyers, members of parliament, and students who opted to make the law their career. He also served as an advisor to Ministers and former commissioners.

Speakers that gave tributes said while the family has lost their loved ...



