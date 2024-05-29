Acting Minister of Education Announces 2024/2025 Study Financing Applicants. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Acting Minister of Education, Lyndon Lewis, has announced that a total of 116 applications for study financing have been received for the 2024/2025 academic year. This represents a slight decrease of six applications compared to the previous year.

Out of the 116 applications, 94 have received positive designations, 14 were denied, and 8 are currently pending. The positive designations are distributed as follows: 24 for St. Maarten, 20 for the Netherlands, 33 for the USA, 10 for Canada, 1 for Bonaire, 2 for Curaçao, 1 for the Dominican Republic, 1 for Tobago, and 2 for the United Kingdom.

The Study Financing Committee has postponed issuing recommendations for the eight pending applications until the final exam results are available.

Minister Lewis highlighted that out of the total requests, 41 students applied for study financing in areas not included on the government's priority study list. Notably, St. Maarten, despite being a tourism-based island, has seen very few applications in the hospitality and service industries. Only one application was submitted for hospitality management, compared to ten for business administration/management, six for nursing, and five for psychology.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45282-acting-minister-of-education-announces-2024-2025-study-financing-applicants.html