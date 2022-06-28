Actions taken by VROMI and Police against permit holder in Simpson-Bay who failed to comply with the conditions in his permit. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In cooperation with several other government agencies, the police had conducted an action at one of the Simpson-Bay license establishments.

The permit holders had placed a wooden shack and several plant containers on the public road without obtaining a permit.

The license holders have already been summoned by the Police and VROMI to remove the displayed objects from the public road which they declined to do.

In response to a reminder from the Community Police Office about the removal of the objects, a Manager advised the police that they were not planning to do so and that the police ...



...



