PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has been actively conducting strategic operations during the holiday period of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day. These measures are part of an ongoing effort to address the serious issue of illegal firearm possession on the island.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46701-activities-overview-for-christmas-eve-christmas-day-and-boxing-day-2024.html