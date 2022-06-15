Ad Hoc Committee Electoral Reform (AHCER) to meet on Thursday for an update regarding submitted resolution from One SXM Foundation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ad Hoc Committee of Electoral Reform of Parliament will meet on June 16, 2022.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of One SXM Foundation will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Update regarding submitted resolution from One SXM Foundation

2. Presentation regarding reparations (IS/699/2021-2022 dated March 23, 2022)

