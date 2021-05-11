Ad Hoc Committee Electoral Reform (AHCER) to meet on Wednesday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ad Hoc Committee of Electoral Reform of Parliament will meet on May 12, 2021.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 9.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

1. Incoming documents

2. Discussion on electoral reform in light of the draft budget amendment 2020 (IS/565/2020-2021 dated April 8, 2021)

This agenda point was requested by MP C.A. Buncamper.

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

