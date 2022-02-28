Ad Hoc Committee Electoral Reform (AHCER) to meet with One SXM Association about a referendum for Sint Maarten on Tuesday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The Ad Hoc Committee of Electoral Reform of Parliament will meet on March 1, 2022.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 14.00 hrs.

in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of the One SXM Association will be present.

This meeting is convened upon the request of the Board of the One SXM Association.

The agenda point is:

Presentation by One SXM Association on a Referendum for Sint Maarten (IS/419/2021-2022 dated January 3, 2022)

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39787-ad-hoc-committee-electoral-reform-ahcer-to-meet-with-one-sxm-association-about-a-referendum-for-sint-maarten-on-tuesday.html