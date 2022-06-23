Ad Hoc Committee Integrity to meet with St. Maarten Youth Parliament. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ad Hoc Committee Integrity (AHCI), will meet on June 24, 2022.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday, at 11.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of the St. Maarten Youth Parliament will be present.

The agenda point is:

Presentation of updated Draft Code of Conduct by the St. Maarten Youth Parliament (IS/993/2021-2022 dated June 7, 2022)

Member of Parliament, MP M.D. Gumbs requested this meeting.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of ...



