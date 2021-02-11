Adaptation of PCR and Antigenic testing in Saint-Martin. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:--- The Prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin and the Guadeloupe Regional Health Agency inform that following a temporary reduction in the stock of reagents at the Institut Pasteur de Guadeloupe, PCR testing capabilities have been reduced to 120 tests per day.

PCR tests are primarily reserved for potential cases, contact cases, and persons with planned surgery.

In order to guarantee territorial continuity, travelers with compelling motives to Guadeloupe, Martinique, or Metropolitan France will be able to perform an antigenic test. This one is accepted from today by airlines until February 21 at 23 pm.

Those wishing to get tested are ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36787-adaptation-of-pcr-and-antigenic-testing-in-saint-martin.html