Address macroeconomic weaknesses to achieve higher sustainable economic growth path. | SMN NEWS

~Economic rebound does not ensure sustained economic recovery~



WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:--- Real GDP of Curaçao will increase marginally by 0.1% in 2021 but will accelerate to 6.2% in 2022. The outlook for Sint Maarten is more positive with a real GDP expansion of 3.4% in 2021 followed by an increase of 14.4% in 2022. In both countries, the economic recovery is supported primarily by a pickup in tourism activities. “The economic rebound does, however, not ensure sustained economic recovery”, warned the president of the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS), Richard Doornbosch, in the Bank’s latest ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38871-address-macroeconomic-weaknesses-to-achieve-higher-sustainable-economic-growth-path.html