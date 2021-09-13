Addressing Youth Depression and Self Harm: What Parents Can Do about it. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- An informative panel discussion entitled: “Addressing Youth Depression and Self Harm: What Parents Can Do about it.“

The Workshop is being organized by the Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport for the general public especially parents of primary and secondary school-going children.

Depression is one of the leading mental health concerns. The symptoms can be overwhelming and lead to feelings of helplessness. Therefore each person’s individual experience and path to recovery will also be unique.

Participants will learn practical skills for supporting youth living with depression or engaging in self-harm.

