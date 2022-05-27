Adtalem’s Medical Schools Graduate More Than 750 Medical School Students at 2022 Commencement Ceremonies. | SMN NEWS

~American University of the Caribbean and Ross University School of Medicine Graduates Help Fill Most Critical Specialties Like Primary Care, 26% are of Underrepresented Races and Ethnicities~



MIAMI:--- Adtalem Global Education’s (NYSE: ATGE) medical schools, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC), and Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) celebrated more than 750 medical school graduates during their commencement ceremonies in Miami. Graduates from Adtalem’s medical schools join a network of more than 275,000 Adtalem alumni, with 22,000 medical school alumni.

AUC and RUSM combined achieved strong residency placements with a 95% first-time eligible residency attainment rate for 2021-22 graduates ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40503-adtalem-s-medical-schools-graduate-more-than-750-medical-school-students-at-2022-commencement-ceremonies.html