Aging with Grace Presents Virtual Mother’s Day Song Festival. | SMN News

– On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Drs. Linda Richardson, host of the recently launched program AGING WITH GRACE; CORONA AGE EDITION, will be hosting a VIRTUAL MOTHER’S DAY SONGFESTIVAL to celebrate Mother’s Day.

This year, due to Covid-19 and the safety measures implemented, Mother’s Day will not be celebrated in the usual manner. Churches, stores, and restaurants will remain closed and the flower and gift baskets vendors will not be alongside the road selling flowers or gifts. It is clear that this Mother’s Day celebration will be different and somewhat sad for many.

The objective of this

