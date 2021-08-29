Air Antilles permits suspended by French Civil Aviation DGAC | SMN NEWS

~ WINAIR flights canceled.~

PHILIPSBURG:— Passengers traveling from Guadeloupe and other Caribbean islands through Air Antilles and WINAIR have been faced with cancellations of their flights as the Direction Generale de Aviation Civile (DGAC) have grounded all Air Antilles fleet due to lack of compliance.

A press release has been posted on the Air Antilles website announcing the cancellations.

WINAIR who partners with Air Antilles for its regional flights also sent out a press release announcing the cancellations of several of their flights this weekend.

Reports are that the DGAC withdrew all of Air Antilles Express permits because the ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38393-air-antilles-permits-suspended-by-french-civil-aviation-dgac.html