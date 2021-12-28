Air Caraibe flight engine caught fire, aircraft returned to PJIAE. (UPDATED) | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- An Air Caraibe Airbus A 330-323 lost one of its engines as it took off from the Princess Juliana International Airport on Tuesday evening. The flight departed St. Maarten to Paris Orly when one of its engines caught fire in the air.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Mingo confirmed the incident and said that the aircraft was not filled to capacity and that it landed safely as it turned around after losing its engine.

Mingo said all passengers are safe. PJIAE CEO said that the flight took off at 7:14 pm with 46 passengers on board and 42 tonnes of ...



...



