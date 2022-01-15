Air Traffic Controllers on strike with unions. Airport to close at 9pm (UPDATED 2) | SMN NEWS

~ Emergency Crew manning ATC~

AIRPORT:--- The Princess Juliana Airport Air Traffic Controllers are currently on strike as they protest various grievances, one being the 12.5% cuts in their salaries.

SMN News learned that the air traffic controllers are being supported by their unions the Windward Island Civil Servants Union (WICSU) as they continue to protest the way their Collective Labor Agreement goes.

In a letter to the CEO Brian Mingo, the Union WICSU/ PSU informs Mingo that their members from the Air Traffic Control Department requested an urgent meeting with them on Saturday, January 15th which will begin ...



