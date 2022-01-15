Air Traffic Controllers on strike with unions. (UPDATED) | SMN NEWS

~ Emergency Crew manning ATC~

AIRPORT:--- The Princess Juliana Airport Air Traffic Controllers are currently on strike as they protest various grievances, one being the 12.5% cuts in their salaries.

SMN News learned that the air traffic controllers are being supported by their unions the Windward Island Civil Servants Union (WICSU) as they continue to protest the way their Collective Labor Agreement goes.

Chief Executive Officer of PJIAE Brian Mingo said that an Emergency Crew is now manning the Air Traffic and aircraft are able to land. Mingo who is busy with the current strike said that he will ...



