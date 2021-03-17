Airbnb and The Caribbean Tourism Organization launch campaign to promote tourism to St. Maarten and other Caribbean destinations | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— After almost a year of intermittent travel restrictions, Airbnb, the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), and St.Maarten are collaborating to amplify the country’s recovery from the impacts of Covid-19 by promoting responsible travel to the destination across Airbnb’s vast global community.

As part of this alliance, Airbnb and the CTO are launching a campaign leveraging Airbnb’s robust media platforms to market St.Maarten and other CTO member countries to millions of engaged Airbnb users.

The campaign rollout includes a series of email newsletters, a landing page, and ads on social media showcasing Airbnb listings in St.Maarten, as well ...



