AIRBNB & CTO’S ‘Live and work anywhere’ Campaign Means More Jobs For Locals. | SMN NEWS

BRIDGETOWN:--- Sixteen Caribbean nations can look forward to more job opportunities and economic growth within the tourism and hospitality industry, both directly and indirectly, thanks to a new initiative targeting foreign remote workers.

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has partnered with Airbnb to launch the “Live and Work Anywhere” campaign, designed to specifically promote these countries to digital nomads looking for somewhere sunny to set up their base while they work remotely.

Participating countries include Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Dominica, Guyana, Martinique, Montserrat, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40435-airbnb-cto-s-live-and-work-anywhere-campaign-means-more-jobs-for-locals.html