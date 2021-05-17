Airport CEO racks up Naf 300,000 in credit card charges in two years. | SMN NEWS

~ MP Emmanuel calls for Shareholder to investigate ~

Re-instated CEO of the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) Brian Mingo racked up corporate credit card bills totaling almost Naf 300,000 from January 2019 to January 2021, with approximately NAf 170,000 of that spent in 2019 alone. Independent Member of Parliament disclosed this information on Monday, adding that “this is just the beginning of the apparent misuse of airport funds, unnecessary over-spending, and shameless self-gratification at the expense of the airport and its workers.”

Emmanuel said documents in his possession show that Mingo has spent lavishly over the past two ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37593-airport-ceo-racks-up-naf-300-000-in-credit-card-charges-in-two-years.html