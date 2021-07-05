Airport Road accidents under investigation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The Police Traffic Department is investigating a number of accidents that occurred over the weekend. These accidents have resulted in personal injuries to people involved as well as a considerable amount of vehicular damage.

Several drivers were also detained for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or illicit drugs.

One of the weekend accidents occurred at approximately 8:45 am Saturday, July 3. Police Central Dispatch was notified of a collision on Airport Road near the Winair building that involved several vehicles. The police patrols and ambulance department personnel were dispatched to the scene.

The accident resulted from a rear-end collision ...



